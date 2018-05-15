Channel 4’s hilarious royal satire returns for a one-off special to celebrate the wedding of Princes Harry and Meghan Markle

Channel 4’s hilarious royal satire The Windsors is returning for a one-off special to celebrate the wedding of Princes Harry and Meghan Markle.

The irreverent Spitting Image-style spoof has run for two series so far and set the bar high, but writers Bert Tyler-Moor and George Jeffrie don’t disappoint with this hour-long special marking the upcoming royal wedding, which sees Harry (Richard Goulding) prepare for his stag do in the States.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Windsors Royal Wedding Special.

When is The Windsors: Royal Wedding Special on TV?

The Windsors Wedding Special will air on Tuesday 15th May at 9pm on Channel 4.

What’s it about?

The episode sees Prince Harry preparing for his marriage to Meghan (Kathryn Drysdale) and his stag do in the US. In the absence of his unruly comrades Sir Vomalot, Spunky and Shagmonster, his bride-to-be has her fingers crossed that he won’t land himself in trouble…

Meanwhile, Prince Charles (Harry Enfield) also heads to America to meet Meghan’s “down-to-earth all-American mum” Doria, while Princess Beatrice (Ellie White) searches for a plus-one for the wedding.

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4 said in a statement that she was “thrilled” about the new episode.

“I am thrilled to have The Windsors back on Channel 4 for a royal wedding special and can’t wait to see what Meghan’s dress looks like, if Fergie is invited and most importantly what fascinators Beatrice and Eugenie will be wearing!”

What will it look like?

Scroll down for exclusive first-look images, which show the happy couple posing on their wedding day.