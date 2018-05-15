What time is Sky drama Bulletproof on TV?

Everything you need to know about Sky1's new crime drama, starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters as two maverick police officers

Bulletproof starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters is finally headed to the small screen after years in pre-production.

Advertisement

Sky1’s action-packed six-part crime drama focuses on two maverick police officers working in London’s East End, whose constant bickering belies their close bond.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bulletproof.

When is Bulletproof on TV?

Bulletproof will air on Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky One.

What’s going to happen?

‘The British answer to Lethal Weapon’, Bulletproof stars Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, who play cop-duo Bishop and Pike, officers in the elite thief-taking unit NCA.

The characters are billed as “two best mates, bonded by the same moral code despite their very obvious differences”. Pike (Walters), a reckless driver whose father was the first black police commissioner, is struggling to live up to his expectations, while Bishop (Clarke) had a more troubled background, and is the more emotionally volatile of the two.

Clarke and Walters, who co-created the series with Nick Love, told RadioTimes.com that they hope the show will help inspire working class actors.

“Bulletproof is a show that’s going to inspire people, and that young people will aspire to,” Clarke said. “Young people sometimes get into [crime] because they don’t feel like they have opportunities, where they’re marginalised.

“This is a perfect example that they can achieve things. And that people that come from working class environments that don’t always get opportunities can be actors, they can be writers, they can be creators, they can be police officers.”

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below