Lucifer fans and stars campaign to save it after cancelled show ends on huge cliffhanger

Lucifer is over. After three seasons Fox has cancelled the supernatural drama starring Miranda’s Tom Ellis fallen angel. But could fans rescue the show from TV purgatory?

Viewers have started up a campaign to continue the series, especially after the third season’s cliffhanger that saw – SPOILERS AHOY – the titular demon’s devil face taking form right in front of love interest Chloe.

It was a twist that left viewers calling out for what happened next, exactly the reaction Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson wanted. However, he didn’t anticipate the show being cancelled…

We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us. Instead, we're going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I'm so sorry for that. #Lucifer — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) May 11, 2018

And that’s why fans – including Tom Ellis himself – are asking another broadcaster to #SaveLucifer and #pickupLucifer.

Ok. so. official word on the old hashtag front. These are the hashtags to use #SaveLucifer #PickUpLucifer ✊😈 — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 14, 2018

"I am a Devil of My Word" the last episode was epic! #SaveLucifer #PickUpLucifer pic.twitter.com/1urpcXw8Ef — timaru mihaita (@timarumihaita) May 15, 2018

WE NEED TO SEE THEM IN LOVE

HAPPY TOGETHER

PLEASE#SaveLucifer #PickUpLucifer pic.twitter.com/yXAaqaw0KK — #SAVELUCIFER | maria (@deckrstartastic) May 15, 2018

And Lucifer fans even saw this campaign trending on Twitter…

Not sure if you’ve crashed Twitter yet but you’ve definitely crashed my phone! It literally can’t keep up…You guys are Rampant! And I love it 😍 #SaveLucifer #PickLuciferUp ✊😈 — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 15, 2018

Apparently it was the #1 trending tweet last night. I hope LUCIFER finds a better haven. https://t.co/7Bt0OqZqQH — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 12, 2018

LOOK AT THEM GO. FOR NINE HOURS ITS BEEN TRENDING WORLDWIDE SO CAN SOME NETWORK PLEASE PICK UP THIS WONDERFUL SHOW? #SaveLucifer pic.twitter.com/Qqqk4Gc9Fv — christina #SaveLucifer #PickUpLucifer (@amysfrenchhorn) May 12, 2018

But could this campaign save the show? It’s possible: take a look at Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The Andy Samberg cop comedy was also cancelled by Fox, but was then taken up by US network NBC.

Could Lucifer be fortunate enough to be rescued in the same manner? There’s every chance. After all, the show has the luck of the devil on its side.