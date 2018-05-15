How to watch the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Everything we know so far about the biggest wedding of 2018

Pencil the date into your calendars as we’ve got another Royal Wedding to watch in 2018.

When is the Royal Wedding?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19th 2018 in the town of Windsor near London, England. Unlike the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the 2018 Royal Wedding will not be a public bank holiday. However, it’s not all bad news… the pubs will be open until 1am on the Saturday night/ Sunday morning to allow two extra hours of “celebration” up and down the land.

Will it be on TV?

Due to the high profile of the wedding it is expected to be shown on TV networks around the world. A single pool camera will capture the nuptials and so most UK networks will be footage of the big day.

In the UK the BBC, ITV and Sky News are expected to cover the event extensively. ITV have already unveiled their full plans for coverage of the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this May.

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will front the live coverage of the wedding on Saturday 19th May from a purpose-built studio in Windsor, beginning at 9.25am and running until 3pm. ITV3 will also produce a special hour-long Royal Wedding highlights show later in the day.

Sky has announced that it will broadcast the entire wedding in Ultra High Definition (UHD), a world first for any royal event, the broadcaster says.

Presenters Kay Burley and Anna Botting will front the Sky coverage from The Long Walk and Castle grounds., from 9am to 3pm, Sky announced.

The BBC has also announced that it will waive the licence fee for local communities wanting to watch the wedding, meaning that the British public will be able to watch the royal nuptials at special events and parties.

Dermot O’Leary, Kirsty Young and Huw Edwards will lead live coverage from Windsor Castle on BBC1 from 9am to 2pm. See the full summary of BBC coverage here.

Is the Royal Wedding broadcast on radio?

The Royal Wedding coverage will be broadcast all day on Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio 4, 5 Live and Classic FM. Chris Evans starts the coverage at 8am on Radio 2, followed by hours of celebratory reporting cross the day.

What time is it on?

The ceremony itself is set to start at 12PM with coverage beginning early in the morning and lasting well into the afternoon.

Football fans should note that the Royal Wedding does take place on the same Saturday as the FA Cup final but the football airs much later in the afternoon, usually 5pm.

Where will the wedding take place?

The Royal Wedding will take place at Windsor Castle in the historic St George’s Chapel. The 800-seat chapel will hold the ceremony which is set to begin from 12PM.

Can I watch it live in Windsor?

The streets of Windsor are going to be lined with celebrators on May 19th. If the couple’s engagement tour is anything to go by we expect the atmosphere on the day to be something special.

Kensington Palace noted on Twitter that the newlyweds would take a Carriage Procession from the chapel through Windsor Town in order to allow the public to soak up the special day.

They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day. pic.twitter.com/z8fukP2nea — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

Where will the carriage procession be?

The newlyweds will leave St George’s Chapel at 1pm to begin their carriage procession through the flag-filled streets of Windsor and back to Windsor Castle, which is expected to take about 25 minutes.

In order to be visible to as many people in the packed crowds as possible, they’ll travel in a horse-drawn Ascot Landau carriage, used by the Queen at Royal Ascot — although if it rains heavily they will use the gold-upholstered Scottish State Coach.

Their escort will be provided by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. The roads within the precincts of the castle will be lined by members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, along with military personnel from 3 Regiment Army Air Corps and the Royal Gurkha Rifles (both of which Prince Harry served in, out in Afghanistan), the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving Unit, the Royal Marines and also RAF Honington. Celebratory music will be provided by the Band of the Irish Guards.

What’s the carriage procession route?

The route will take the couple past the following landmarks: the bronze statue of Queen Victoria, created by the Austrian sculptor Sir Joseph Edgar Boehm, which was unveiled for her Golden Jubilee in 1887; the 17th-century Guildhall, where Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were married in 2005 and which, later that same year, also hosted the civil partnership ceremony of Sir Elton John and David Furnish; The Church of St John the Baptist, once the site of a leper colony; The Victoria Barracks, where the Household Division, who provide the Foot Guards at Windsor Castle, is based; and the life-size bronze statues of two horses, Daniel and Storm — two Windsor Greys stabled at the Royal Mews who draw the Queen’s carriages on state occasions. The statues were erected to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Then it’s on to the magnificent, tree-lined and spectator-lined Long Walk, famous for The Copper Horse, a statue of George III on horseback. Finally, they will return to Windsor Castle for a formal luncheon reception, hosted by the Queen, for 600 wedding guests in St George’s Hall.

What do we know about the dress?

We don’t yet know the designer who’ll be responsible for creating Ms. Markle’s gown on the big day but we can speculate. It is thought that the soon-to-be princess will look again to the designers responsible for her engagement dress. Ralph and Russo created the engagement gown worn by Ms. Markle in the photos with her husband to be.

Though Ralph and Russo are the frontrunners to land the honour, Canadian designer Erdem, who has been responsible for dressing Kate Duchess of Cambridge in his signature floral designs, is also in contention along with the famed Oscar de la Renta who designed the wedding dress worn by Amal Clooney.

Who will the bridesmaids be?

The brides wedding party is expected to be quite large in line with Royal tradition. Ms. Markle’s best friend stylist Jessica Mulroney is the number one pick for maid of honour while the bride’s close friend of sixteen years Janina Gavankar is expected to be involved in the wedding.

Of course, the Harry’s niece Princess Charlotte is likely to be a bridesmaid at the wedding while Prince George is expected to be a page boy in the ceremony.

What about the best man?

Prince William has been confirmed as his brother’s best man. Harry served as his best man during his wedding to the Duchess of Cambridge back in 2011.

Who is making the wedding cake?

Bringing an American flavour to the wedding, Californian raised chef Claire Ptak will be making the couples wedding cake. Where the Duke and Duchess opted for a more traditional, white iced cake, Ms Markle and Prince Harry have chosen an elderflower and lemon flavoured cake decorated with buttercream and fresh flowers.