BBC partners with UKTV for Planet Earth-style documentary series fronted by Steve Backshall

Expedition will follow the naturalist on a global adventure through unchartered territory

Naturalist Steve Backshall is heading up a new Planet Earth-style adventure documentary series for the BBC and UKTV.

Expedition with Steve Backshall will follow the explorer as he descends a white-water river in the Himalayas, treks through jungles in South America and climbs mountains in the deserts of the Middle East.

Backshall said: “If you think our planet was explored long ago, think again. There are still dark and forgotten corners of our world with hidden secrets and we plan to reveal them.”

The first four episodes of the series will air on BBC2 in 2019, while UKTV’s Dave will premiere the next six episodes later in the year, followed by its own versions of the BBC’s episodes.

Backshall, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, is known for his BBC programmes Lost Land of the Tiger and Deadly 60.