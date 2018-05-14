What time is Flight HS13 on Channel 4?

Everything you need to know about the new Channel 4 drama being dubbed a mixture of The Affair and Homeland

Dutch drama Flight HS13 has been a hit abroad and is now airing in the UK on Channel 4. But when is it on and what’s it about?

When is Flight HS13 on TV?

The show airs at 12pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday.

What is Flight HS13 about?

The drama series is described as a cross between The Affair and Homeland, mixing the life of a seemingly perfect family with a tantalising mystery.

The show revolves around Simon, a Dutch surgeon, who has the perfect life.

However, this perfect life might soon be shattered by revelations of potential adultery. When Simon boards Flight HS13 to Barcelona the plane crashes leaving all on board dead. The only problem is, Simon isn’t among the dead.

The Dutch import is set to be a heady mixture of tense, espionage action and family drama.

What follows is a tense, gripping drama that promises to leave the audience guessing at every turn.

Can I watch a trailer?

The trailer for the Dutch drama shows the heady mixture of tense, espionage action and family drama wrapped up in mystery.