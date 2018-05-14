Everything you need to know about the second series of Davina McCall’s life-changing format

Move over Jodie Whittaker – Davina McCall is back as a time-travelling heroine for a second series of This Time Next Year. Here’s how to watch it and what to expect…

What time is This Time Next Year on TV?

This Time Next Year airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on ITV.

What is it about?

McCall meets all sorts of people as they pledge to transform their lives in just 12 months.

As with series one, the filming time-jumps so we see them after they’ve achieved — or failed — their pledges.

The unchanging set and Davina’s identical appearance create a genuinely disconcerting effect when people manage an impressive physical transformation.

What’s in store in the next episode?

Davina McCall meets a lady who wants to be able to smile for the first time in 30 years, and a music teacher who would love to become a published author. Plus, a schoolboy with dreams of becoming a professional footballer, and a young father desperate to thank the kind stranger who saved his life.

How many episodes are there in the second series?

The new series of This Time Next Year will consist of six episodes.