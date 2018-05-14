Accessibility Links

Fans enraged by Blue Planet II’s Bafta loss

David Attenborough's documentary series lost out to Basquiat: Rags to Riches

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 02/12/2017 - Programme Name: Blue Planet II - TX: 10/12/2017 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: The leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea). Weighing over half a ton, it is largest turtle on the planet but globally, its numbers have fallen catastrophically. Sir David Attenborough travels to Trinidad to meet a remarkable community that are trying to save these iconic giants. Sir David Attenborough, Leatherback turtle - (C) Gavin Thurston - Photographer: Gavin Thurston

BBC’s Blue Planet II lost out in the specialist factual award category at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday night, and fans were not happy about it.

Many took to Twitter to share their discontentment after another BBC doc, Basquiat: Rags to Riches, beat David Attenborough’s hugely popular nature series to take home the award.

Although Love Island was not nominated in the category in question, plenty of viewers seemed particularly aggrieved by the fact that Love Island won in its category (reality) and Blue Planet – which kick-started the fight against plastic pollution – did not.

“Actually cannot believe we live in a world where Love Island won a Bafta but Blue Planet II that is actively changing the way we exist with our planet didn’t win what it’s nominated for,” user @iambri_97 wrote on Twitter.

Check out some of the best (and angriest) tweets below.

Attenborough had the last laugh, however, as his show took home the award for best TV moment for the heartbreaking scene in which a grieving mother whale refused to let go of her dead calf, beating out heavyweights such as Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, Line of Duty and Love Island itself.

The 92-year-old was greeted with rapturous applause as he took to the stage to accept the prize.

“We set out to show the seas, the oceans for what they are – their beauty, their splendour, their intricacy – but also the truth about what we’re doing to them,” he said. Well deserved.

