UK Eurovision entry SuRie breaks silence over stage invader

Luckily, she still has a sense of humour about the whole thing

The UK’s performance on last night’s Eurovision song contest was a bit more action-packed than many were expecting, with SuRie’s performance of her song Storm interrupted by an unexpected stage invader who briefly called the UK media “Nazis” before being pulled offstage and taken into police custody.

Advertisement

In the on-air broadcast the incident was quickly glossed over, and it was later revealed that SuRie had opted not to redo her performance – but after the whole ceremony was said and done (and it turned out that even a stage invasion wouldn’t get the UK more votes) the singer did eventually respond to the night’s events.

And it’s definitely good to know she can still keep a sense of humour about the whole thing…

Well, I've always said anything can happen at Eurovision … 🤷‍♀️ — SuRie (@surieofficial) May 12, 2018

In general fans applauded SuRie for her resilience in carrying on her song after her microphone was snatched away, and you can watch how it all happened in the video below.

“The EBU regrets a stage invasion took place during the United Kingdom’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Lisbon this evening,” the Eurovision organiser said in a statement.

“The person responsible is currently in police custody. The UK singer SuRie and her team were offered the option to sing again but decided not to because they were extremely proud of her performance and have decided that there is absolutely no reason to perform the song again.”

The Grand Final was eventually won by Israel’s entry Netta, whose song Toy had been an early favourite in the competition.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now