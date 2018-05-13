Jodie Whittaker, Declan Donnelly and Sir David Attenborough to attend Bafta TV Awards 2018

From national treasures to rising stars – it’s set to be a glitzy affair on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall this May

Jodie Whittaker, Declan Donnelly and David Attenborough are among the stars set to attend the Bafta TV Awards 2018.

Doctor Who is nominated in the must-see moments category for its announcement of Whittaker as the Thirteenth Time Lord, while Donnelly – who will be there without Anthony McPartlin – has received a nod for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway as best entertainment programme.

Attenborough has not one but two nominations – for the must-see moment when a mother pilot whale grieves in Blue Planet II, and also for the series as a whole.

Leading actress nominees Claire Foy, Molly Windsor, Sinead Keenan and Thandie Newton will all be gracing the red carpet.

Most of the best actor line-up will be in attendance, with Jack Rowan, Joe Cole and Sean Bean set to appear. The fourth nominee is Tim Pigott-Smith, who is the first person to be posthumously nominated for a lead actor TV Bafta. He died aged 70 last year.

Other starry attendees include Adrian Dunbar, Alesha Dixon, Anna Friel, Bradley Walsh, Charlie Brooker, Clare Balding, Claudia Winkleman, David Mitchell, Dermot O’Leary, Ed Balls, Greg Davies, Holly Willoughby, John Simm, Martin Freeman, Mel Giedroyc, Mo Farah, Ore Oduba, Rob Delaney, Rob Brydon, Sandi Toksvig, Sharon Horgan and Toby Jones.

War reporter Kate Adie OBE, receiving the Bafta Fellowship, and commentator John Motson OBE, receiving the Special Award, will also be in attendance.

Sue Perkins will return to host the Bafta TV Awards for the second year in a row, and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling will be providing a live voiceover for the ceremony.

See the full list of 2018 nominees here.

The British Academy Television Awards 2018 will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday 13th May. The ceremony will be shown on BBC1 at 8pm.