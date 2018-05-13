Accessibility Links

Bafta TV Awards suffer delay on BBC1 following technical difficulties

The nation had to wait a little longer than usual to tune into the British Academy Television Awards

Bafta mask, Getty, SL

The 2018 Bafta TV Awards experienced some technical difficulties at the time of their broadcast on BBC1.

The ceremony – which airs on a delay, starting an hour and 15 minutes after the London event – was delayed by two minutes before eventually broadcasting on BBC1, instead showing details of Monday evening’s schedule on BBC iPlayer:

Bafta technical difficulties, BBC iPlayer, SL

The error did not go unnoticed by BBC viewers, who took to Twitter to share their confusion…

The broadcast did eventually make it onto the air, beginning with a montage of red carpet footage before launching into Sue Perkins’ hilarious opening gambit.

Follow all the Bafta TV Awards action as it happens – on stage and behind-the-scenes – with RadioTimes.com’s LIVE BLOG

Polished BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) masks sit in a box during a photocall at the New Pro Foundries, west of London on January 31, 2017. (Getty, HF)

