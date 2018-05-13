Bafta TV Awards 2018: Kate Adie “very honoured” to receive Bafta Fellowship

The award-winning journalist will receive the prestigious award at the TV Baftas on 13th May

Kate Adie OBE will receive the Bafta Fellowship during the Bafta 2018 TV Awards ceremony this May.

The broadcaster and journalist, who currently hosts Radio 4’s From Our Own Correspondent, said it was “lovely” and that she felt “very honoured” to be given the Fellowship.

The Fellowship is the highest accolade that’s given out by Bafta, and was awarded to Joanna Lumley last year. Previous recipients have included Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, Bruce Forsyth, Melvyn Bragg, Michael Palin and David Attenborough.

Chair of Bafta Jane Lush explained the decision to award Adie, calling her “a truly ground-breaking news journalist, being one of a very small number of women working to report the news from hostile environments around the world.”

Lush continued, “Throughout her career, she has brought audiences to the centre of the story by fearlessly reporting from the ground, whilst clearly and concisely explaining the complex issues to audiences at home. We are delighted to be celebrating her stellar career at this year’s ceremony; she is a true trailblazer and very deserving of the Fellowship Award.”

A former Chief News Correspondent for the BBC, Adie has reported on many key conflicts and news stories.

She covered both Gulf Wars and four years of war in the Balkans as well as the final NATO intervention in Kosovo and disasters including Zeebrugge and the Selby rail crash. She also reported on the Lockerbie bombing, the massacre at Dunblane and the Tiananmen Square protest in Beijing in 1989, amongst many other major news stories.

This year, the Bafta awards will be hosted by Sue Perkins at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 13th May.