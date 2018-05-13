BAFTA Television Awards 2018 – as it happens

Follow our live coverage of the British Academy Television Awards, from breaking news of all the winners to pictures and interviews from the red carpet and backstage

The red carpet’s been rolled out, the champagne is on hand – it can only mean one thing… Yup, it’s the British Academy Television Awards, hosted by Sue Perkins. And are behind-the-scenes at London’s Festival Hall to report on everything that happens, from interviews on the red carpet to gossip from backstage to news of the night’s biggest winners, as they’re announced.

Advertisement

The ceremony starts at 7pm – and BBC1 will broadcast highlights from 8pm – but for minute-by-minute coverage on the evening’s headlines stay tuned with our live blog. It’s the only place to be.

Refresh for updates

17.28: Jodie herself is actually in attendance tonight, as Doctor Who is up for best TV moment as well, specifically for her unveiling as the new Doctor back in July. For my money, Who has a VERY good chance of taking that award home tonight – it’s the only award voted for by fans online, and Doctor Who fans are very well mobilised.

Want to know who else is making an appearance at tonight’s ceremony? Believe it or not, we might be able to help you out with that…

17.23: Someone has pointed out that there’s a RED Tardis on the carpet, adorned with a 13 to pay tribute to Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.

No we’re wondering if the Time Lords made them with a range of colour options…

17.16: Hollyoaks cast point out an ex-member of their show won an Oscar a few months ago, namely Rachel Shenton (who wrote and starred in a short film called The Silent Child). After that, a Bafta or two should be a cinch.

17.13: Now Marcel off of Love Island is being interviewed! He’s here for the biggest TV moment award, voted for by the public, which includes the Love Island skype from Stormzy.

He’s apparently a fan of Game of Thrones, aka another nominee in the biggest TV moments category AND my other live blog! Like Marcel, my loyalties are conflicted.

17.10: Journalist, author and screenwriter Caitlin Moran is currently on the red carpet chatting all things Love Island, and about the film being made of her book How to Build a Girl.

This week she also interviewed Benedict Cumberbatch for Radio Times, so maybe I can call her “our own” Caitlin Moran as well? No? Answers on a postcard.

17.08: I think this magician is called Magical Bones?

17.06: By contrast, the red carpet arrivals are being greeted by a big-band arrangement of Shut Up and Dance With Me.

Someone is also doing close-up card tricks on the red carpet feed. And we thought it’d just be the MAGIC of TV production on display tonight!

(sorry).

17.05: Expect at some point tonight a rather spirited rendition of One from A Chorus Line (you know, the ONE….singular sensation, every little step she takes song) – in the media centre we’ve heard the band and choir practising it about 4 times.Maybe to introduce host Sue Perkins?

So far, it’s still catchy! SO FAR.

17.02: Not long til the red carpet kicks off now, and Emmerdale’s Lisa Jane Riley is en route.

17:00: We’ve talked a lot about the frontrunners in tonight’s ceremony – but what about the series that didn’t get the chance to compete at all?

Series like Doctor Foster and Inside No. 9 got no representation at all, while series like Broadchurch and Detectorists just got the odd acting nod.

Radio Times TV Editor Alison Graham thinks she knows why – good old-fashioned snobbery…

"There's snobbery at work here": #BAFTATV keeps snubbing popular dramas like Broadchurch and Doctor Foster https://t.co/XPR2RNCJTZ pic.twitter.com/gvEnDrRglR — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) May 13, 2018

16.50: Bafta have released their own self-deprecating Bingo card for the ceremony, which certainly saves me trying to think of anything funny to say for the next 10 minutes. Play along at home!

We've got our #BAFTATV bingo cards ready – have you? Play along tonight and you could win bottles of @TaittingerUK Champagne and @villamaria_uk Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir as sipped by the stars at the Awards! 🥂✨ pic.twitter.com/6uJgZVC30g — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018

Note: like us, they’re probably not allowed to encourage people to use this as a drinking game, because that’s IRRESPONSIBLE.

16.48: If, however, you WOULD rather watch on TV (the betrayal!), well, we’ve got a guide for how to do that as well. Aren’t we good to you?

When does it start? How do I watch? Here's ALL the information you need about the 2018 Bafta TV Awards… https://t.co/aEbnevcDm8 pic.twitter.com/hEjKrqHaOp — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) May 13, 2018

16.39: If you want to make your own (potentially embarrassing) predictions, then here’s the full list of nominees tonight, which we’ll be updating with the winners throughout the night.

16.35: It’s anyone’s game in the awards tonight – which we’re supposed to call the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards, though we may shorten that from time to time – with Netflix’s The Crown looking likely to scoop up a few of the big awards, especially in the acting categories and possibly even in best series.

Other near-sure things? Ant and Dec (minus Ant at the moment) will probably pick up the Best Entertainment Programme, and Sean Bean looks likely to triumph in a slightly unusual Best Actor category this year.

For a full look at the Bafta TV favourites, check out our rundown below.

16.17: Out on the red carpet for RadioTimes.com is our own Ellie Harrison (admittedly, it’d be weird if she didn’t work for us, but hey), who will be keeping us up to date with all the hot looks and hot takes provided by the Bafta celebrity guests.

We're at the Royal Festival Hall reporting LIVE from the red carpet at the #BAFTATV Awards tonight. Feeling very fortunate it's not raining! Watch this space to get a glimpse of the stars as they arrive… pic.twitter.com/6Tf5weK7En — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) May 13, 2018

16.14: We’ll be seeing the red carpet kick off properly about 5.00pm (aka 17.00 – I am using some inconsistent ways of timekeeping in this blog, I know) until 6.15, and then the ceremony will start at about 6.45.

Anyone watching at home will have to wait until 8.00pm to see what happens but you – lucky old you! – will be well ahead of them, because you’re already reading our up-to-the-minute live blog. Truly, you have your finger on the pulse of popular culture. Well done.

16.08: It is a gorgeous (read – cloudy and slightly humid) spring day here on London’s scenic South Bank, where we’re ramping up for a night of gorgeous red-carpet looks, slightly overlong speeches and the controversial bit we’ll all still be talking about tomorrow morning.

It wouldn’t be an awards do without one of those, right?

16.00pm: Hello telly fans, and welcome to our live coverage of the 2018 TV Baftas!

My name’s Huw, and I’m here to take you through every twist and turn of tonight’s awards ceremony from the high-profile snubs and surprise winners to the awkward live moments that they sometimes cut out of the TV broadcast.

Tonight the TV shows looking take home their own Bafta trophy include Line of Duty, Three Girls, This Country, Black Mirror and The Crown, and only an absolute fool would try to predict who’ll come out on top.

Advertisement

Won’t stop me having a go later on, though…