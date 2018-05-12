Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Spanish Grand Prix live on TV?

Find out where to watch the fifth race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Spanish Grand Prix, live from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Lewis Hamilton won his first race of the season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the end of April, launching him to the top of the table, where he leads Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by four points. He will be looking to extend that lead this weekend as he takes to the track in Barcelona.

Advertisement

Find out how to watch the race live on TV, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 details below.

Qualifying: Saturday 12th May

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying starting at 2pm. Highlights on Channel 4 from 5pm.

Race Day: Sunday 13th April

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1, with the race starting at 2.10pm. Highlights on Channel 4 from 6pm.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Spanish Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live has qualifying coverage from 2pm on Saturday. Coverage of the race itself is on 5 Live Sports Extra from 2pm on Sunday.