Eurovision stage invader “in police custody” following incident with UK act SuRie

The man rushed on to the stage during the UK's performance and snatched the microphone from the singer

The European Broadcasting Union has confirmed that the individual who invaded the stage during the UK’s performance has been taken into police custody.

The as yet unidentified individual barged on to the stage during SuRie’s performance and snatched the microphone from her hand before shouting at the audience.

“The EBU regrets a stage invasion took place during the United Kingdom’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Lisbon this evening,” the Eurovision organiser said in a statement.

“The person responsible is currently in police custody. The UK singer SuRie and her team were offered the option to sing again but decided not to because they were extremely proud of her performance and have decided that there is absolutely no reason to perform the song again.”

A BBC spokesperson has confirmed that SuRie is ok following the incident and explained that the singer made the decision not to perform again.

She has been widely praised online for her determination to carry on with her performance following the incident.