Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Eurovision stage invader “in police custody” following incident with UK act SuRie

Eurovision stage invader “in police custody” following incident with UK act SuRie

The man rushed on to the stage during the UK's performance and snatched the microphone from the singer

A man takes the microphone from Britain's singer Susanna Marie Cork aka SuRie as she performs "Storm" during the final of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 12, 2018. (Photo by Francisco LEONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images)

The European Broadcasting Union has confirmed that the individual who invaded the stage during the UK’s performance has been taken into police custody.

Advertisement

The as yet unidentified individual barged on to the stage during SuRie’s performance and snatched the microphone from her hand before shouting at the audience.

“The EBU regrets a stage invasion took place during the United Kingdom’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Lisbon this evening,” the Eurovision organiser said in a statement.

“The person responsible is currently in police custody. The UK singer SuRie and her team were offered the option to sing again but decided not to because they were extremely proud of her performance and have decided that there is absolutely no reason to perform the song again.”

A BBC spokesperson has confirmed that SuRie is ok following the incident and explained that the singer made the decision not to perform again.

Advertisement

She has been widely praised online for her determination to carry on with her performance following the incident.

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Netta Barzilai Eurovision 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 - 2017 winner Salvador Sobral

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2018?

Eurovision 2018 Acts

Eurovision 2018 Meet all the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest

LISBON, PORTUGAL - MAY 12, 2018: Singer SuRie (Susanna Marie Cork) representing Britain, performs at the Grand Final of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest at Altice Arena in Lisbon. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS (Photo by Vyacheslav ProkofyevTASS via Getty Images)

Stage invader interrupts UK singer SuRie’s Eurovision performance

Israel's singer Netta performs the song "Toy" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. - The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. (Photo by FRANCISCO LEONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel is the winner of Eurovision 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more