Israel is the winner of Eurovision 2018

Israel has been announced as the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, storming to victory with TOY in Lisbon, Portugal.

Early favourite Netta Barzilai claimed victory following a dramatic night of voting.

Austria was at the top of the leaderboard following the jury vote with Sweden, Germany and Cyprus all still in the mix ahead of the viewer vote, which changed the result entirely.

There were boos in the stadium when it was revealed that Australia finished at the bottom of the viewer vote with just 9 points. And Sweden’s chances were ruined when they received just 21 points from the viewers.

The United Kingdom’s SuRie finished in 24th place, despite a respectable performance in the viewer vote.

The results came at the end of a dramatic evening, filled with explosive performances and one unexpected incident.

The contest was interrupted by a stage invader, who snatched the microphone from the UK’s SuRie during her performance. He is now understood to be in police custody.