Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Russia crashes out of Eurovision 2018 in semi-final dominated by dancing robots

Russia crashes out of Eurovision 2018 in semi-final dominated by dancing robots

The Eurovision stalwarts will miss the Grand Final for the second year in a row

Eurovision 2018 Second Semi-Final Results

Eurovision powerhouse Russia crashed out of the 2018 song contest in the second semi-final in Lisbon, Portugal.

Advertisement

The country’s act, Yulia Samoylova, failed to convince the voting public to put her through to the Grand Final, meaning Russia will be missing from the line-up for the second year in a row.

She wasn’t the only casualty of the night, though. San Marino, whose dancing robots were the talk of Twitter, also failed to qualify.

A total of eight acts were eliminated, including Poland, Latvia, Romania, Malta, Georgia and Montenegro.

Former Eurovision winner Alexander Rybak secured a place in the Grand Final for Norway, performing the 1,500th Eurovision song to open the show.

His track, That’s How You Write A Song, really divided the audience, though.

Some loved it.

Others weren’t so sure.

2014 Eurovision runner-up Waylon will also have a second shot at glory, having impressed viewers with his performance of Outlaw in ‘Em.

Sweden’s Benjamin Ingrosso, who hit the headlines for critiquing his fellow competitor’s songs, qualified with Dance You Off.

Jessica Mauboy secured Australia’s spot in the Eurovision Grand Final for the fourth year in a row.

And the European Broadcasting Union announced that it had revoked China’s rights to broadcast the song contest after broadcaster Mango TV censored two performances – including Ireland’s LGBT dancers – from the first semi-final on Tuesday 8th May.

The full list of qualifiers from the second Eurovision semi-final is as follows:

The following acts have all been eliminated from the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, but their countries will still have the ability to vote for the winning act on Saturday night

Advertisement

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Eurovision 2018 Favourites Cyprus, France, Israel and Norway
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Eurovision 2018 Acts

Eurovision 2018 Meet all the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 - 2017 winner Salvador Sobral

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2018?

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 14: Former Eurovision Song Contest winner Alexander Rybak performs at the Ericsson Globe on May 14, 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Who is Norway’s Eurovision 2018 entry Alexander Rybak? Has he won the song contest before?

Eurovision press, TL

Why wasn’t Russia in Eurovision last year?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more