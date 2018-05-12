Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Who is Cyprus’s Eurovision 2018 entry Eleni Foureira?

Who is Cyprus’s Eurovision 2018 entry Eleni Foureira?

Cyprus will be represented by Greek popstar Eleni Foureira at this year's contest - here's all you need to know about her

Elena Foureira

Cyprus have never won the Eurovision Song Contest – and have not reached the top ten of the competition since 2004.

Advertisement

Could Greek popstar Eleni Foureira be the person to change that? Here’s all you need to know about the singer and possible Eurovision favourite…

Who is Eleni Foureira?

Born in Albania as Entela Fureraj, Eleni has lived in Greece from an early age, and started her musical career as one third of the Greek girl group Mystique in 2007.

Since the group disbanded in 2009, there’s been no doubt who the breakout star has been: Eleni has been dubbed “The Queen of Pop”, released four studio albums, and appeared as a judge on the Greek version of reality show So You Think You Can Dance.

It’s been a long road to Eurovision for the 31-year-old, who has tried unsuccessfully to represent Greece at the contest on several occasions. If she does well with Cyprus, perhaps the Greeks will find themselves rueing a missed opportunity…

My fav hair…. 😉❤️ from @blackgold_hairextensions #gigi #madwalk18

A post shared by Eleni Foureira (@foureira) on

What is Cyprus’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Co-written by no less than five songwriters, Fuego is a catchy pop song which could hardly be more Eurovision if it tried.

The track – whose title is Spanish for ‘Fire’ – has already been a top five hit in Greece, but what will the rest of Europe think?

What will Cyprus’ Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage? Is there a rehearsal video? 

Yes, Eleni Foureira has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night…

How did Cyprus fare at the semi-finals?

Eleni impressed on Tuesday and made it through to Saturday’s grand final.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is on Saturday 8th May, 8pm on BBC1

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Eurovision 2018 Favourites Cyprus, France, Israel and Norway
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Filomena Cautela who will be part of the presenting team for Eurovision 2018 holds up the sign for Australia during the Eurovision semi-final allocation draw on January 29, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Pedro Gomes/Getty Images, SD)

Why is Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest?

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 22: Waylon performs on stage at Night Of The Proms at Ahoy on November 22, 2013 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Venema/WireImage)

Who is The Netherlands’ Eurovision 2018 entry Waylon?

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 - 2017 winner Salvador Sobral

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2018?

eurovision you decide

Could you represent the UK at Eurovision? Public entries are now open…

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more