Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Introducing the musical sensations hoping to claim victory for their nations at the Eurovision Grand Final in Lisbon, Portugal, in May...

A former Eurovision winner, a Eurovision runner-up, a previously banned contestant and a Swedish reality TV star will all do musical battle with the aim of winning the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday 12th May.

26 nations will perform in the Eurovision final, cut down from 43 over two semi-finals – but who will be singing on the night?

Check out all the acts in the gallery below, and find out the full final running order in the list below.

Ukraine’s Eurovision 2018 entry is Mélovin and his song is called Under The Ladder. He’ll be the opening act for Eurovision 2018: find out more about his performance here

Spain’s Eurovision entry is double act – and real-life boyfriend and girlfriend – Alfred and Amaia. Their song is called Tu Cancion (Your Song).

Slovenia’s Eurovision entry is singer Lea Sirk and her song is called Hvala, ne! Find out more about her performance – and that ‘fake’ technical glitch – right here

Lithuania’s Eurovision entry is singer Ieva Zasimauskaitė. Her song is called When We’re Old

Austria’s Eurovision entry is singer Cesar Sampson. His song is called Nobody But You.

Estonia’s Eurovision entry is singer Elina Nechayeva. Her song is called La Forza.

Norway’s Eurovision entry is former Eurovision winner Alexander Rybak. He won the song contest for Norway in 2009 and returns to represent the country again this year. Norway’s Eurovision song is called That’s How You Write A Song.

Portugal’s Eurovision entry is Cláudia Pascoal. Her song is called O jardim.

The United Kingdom’s entry is singer SuRie. Performing ninth in Eurovision 2018, we can expect to see her on stage before 9pm. SuRie won the chance to represent the UK in the BBC’s You Decide event on Wednesday 7th February. Her song is called Storm – find out more about SuRie and her performance here.

Serbia’s Eurovision entry is Sanja Ilić & Balkanika. The song is called Nova Deca. Find out more about their act here

Germany’s Eurovision entry is singer Michael Schulte and his song is called You Let Me Walk Alone.

Albania is sending singer Eugent Bushpepa to Eurovision. He will sing in Albanian and his song is called Mall – find out much more about him here.

France’s Eurovision entry is singing duo Madame Monsieur. Their song is called Mercy.

The Czech Republic’s Eurovision entry is Mikolas Josef. His song is called Lie to Me.

Denmark’s Eurovision entry is singer Rasmussen. His song is called Higher Ground.

Australia will send singer Jessica Mauboy, who previously served as the interval act during the semi-finals of the competition back in 2014. Her song is called We Got Love.

And if you’re wondering what happens if Australia wins Eurovision…

Finland’s Eurovision entry is singer (and former X Factor UK finalist) Saara Alto. Her song is called Monsters.

Bulgaria’s Eurovision entry is EQUINOX. The Bulgarian Eurovision song is called Bones.

Moldova’s Eurovision entry is DoReDos and their song is called My Lucky Day. Find out more about their act – and their quirky staging – here

Sweden’s Eurovision entry is singer and actor Benjamin Ingrosso. The Swedish reality TV star’s song is called Dance You Off.

Hungary’s Eurovision entry is metal band AWS and their song is called Viszlát Nyár. Find out more about their act here

Israel’s Eurovision entry is singer Netta Barzilai. Her song for the contest is called TOY.

Holland’s entry is singer Waylon, who previously represented his country and finished in second place in 2014 as part of The Common Linnets. His song is called Outlaw in ‘Em.

Ireland’s Eurovision entry is former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Ryan O’Shaughnessy. His song is a ballad called Together.

Cyprus’s Eurovision entry is singer Eleni Foureira. Her song is called Fuego.

Italy’s Eurovision entry is singing duo Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro. Their song is called ‘Non mi avete fatto niente’ which, roughly translated, means ‘you did not do anything to me’.

Eurovision 2018: who didn’t make the final?

The countries who failed to qualify during the semi-final stages are: