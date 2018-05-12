You won’t believe what Britain’s Got Talent 2018 magician Maddox can do with a Rubik’s Cube

The Britain's Got Talent 2018 contestant used to open stadiums for the band Coldplay on their Head Full of Dreams tour

Ever struggled to solve a Rubik’s Cube?

For magician and Britain’s Got Talent 2018 contestant Maddox, it seems the notoriously tricky puzzle is child’s play, as he holds the four judges under his spell during his audition this Saturday.

Here’s a sneak-peek below.

In the clip, judges Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon participate in the magic act, with Cowell picking a colour on one Rubik’s Cube and Dixon watching in amazement as the same colour disappears from all but one of the sides on her cube.

Who is Maddox?

Magician Maddox is well used to performing for big crowds – and musical celebrities. He took the plunge to become a full-time magician when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin invited him to open for the band on their ‘Head Full of Dreams’ tour across the US, where he opened stadiums and arenas with his mind-bending magic tricks.

Before taking to the stage, Maddox worked behind the scenes in the pop music industry as a successful musical director. He began practising magic and learning card tricks as a way of entertaining the pop stars around him – and passing the time during long haul flights.

In addition to his Rubik’s Cubes, Maddox specialises in sleight of hand and mentalism routines.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV at 8pm