Premier League 2018 final day on TV: full fixture guide and live match coverage
Find out where to watch Liverpool v Brighton, Newcastle v Chelsea and Southampton v Manchester City live on TV
It’s the last day of the Premier League season, and while Manchester City have long since wrapped up the title, there is still plenty to play for.
Manchester United and Spurs have both secured Champions League football for next season, leaving one final spot to play for. Liverpool can nab that with just a point at home to Brighton. If they lose, however, they risk losing out to Chelsea, who will need to secure a win away at Newcastle to be in with a chance of facing the Messis and Ronaldos of the world in 2018/19.
At the other end of the table, Swansea look likely to be relegated alongside West Brom and Stoke, unless Man City can really ring their season out in style with a huge goal win away at Southampton. We won’t be holding out breath, but anything could happen if Pep Guardiola’s men switch on the style.
And, of course, there’s the small matter of Arsene Wenger’s final ever match in charge of Arsenal.
Find a full fixture guide for the final day of the season below, and where and when to watch the televised games.
Matches live on TV – kick-off at 3pm
Liverpool v Brighton – coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 2.45pm
Newcastle v Chelsea – coverage on Sky Sports Premier League from 2.45pm
Southampton v Manchester City – coverage on Sky Sports Mix from 2.45pm
Matches not shown on TV – kick-off 3pm
Burnley v Bournemouth
Huddersfield v Arsenal
West Ham v Everton
Tottenham v Leicester City
Man United v Watford
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Swansea City v Stoke City
If you don’t have Sky, highlights for all the matches will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC1 at 10.30pm.