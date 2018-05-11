Who is Ordeal by Innocence star Christian Cooke?

Meet the actor who stepped in to replace Ed Westwick as Mickey Argyll in BBC1's Ordeal by Innocence

Ordeal by Innocence actor Christian Cooke stepped in to film reshoots after the series was dropped from the Christmas schedules. Find out more about the late addition to the BBC1 cast below.

Advertisement

Who is Christian Cooke?

English actor Christian Cooke, 30, stars as Mickey Argyll in the BBC’s Agatha Christie drama Ordeal by Innocence. Mickey is one of Rachel and Leo Argyll’s five adopted children.

Why did he replace Ed Westwick as Mickey Argyll?

Three-part drama Ordeal by Innocence was originally lined up to broadcast over Christmas 2017. But in November, one of its stars – Ed Westwick – was accused by two women of sexual assault. Ed Westwick denies the allegations.

The BBC made the decision to remove Ordeal by Innocence from the schedules, but later confirmed that scenes involving Westwick as Mickey Argyll would be re-shot.

Christian Cooke joined the rest of the cast on location at Ardgowan Estate in Scotland in early 2018. Director Sandra Goldbacher told Radio Times: “The scenes were difference because Christian played it differently [to Westwick]… both performances had weight and integrity, but they were very different.”

What else has Christian Cooke appeared in?

Credits include Where the Heart Is, Demons, Trinity, Magic City, Witches of East End, and Cemetery Junction. He previously starred in Channel 4 drama The Promise, directed by Wolf Hall’s Peter Kosminsky, and took on the role of Stewart Gilmour in Iain Banks adaptation Stonemouth.

The actor’s film credits include Electricity, Romeo & Juliet, and Love, Rosie.

Advertisement

Bonus fun fact: Cooke’s cousin is Mel B from the Spice Girls.