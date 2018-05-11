Who is Ukraine’s Eurovision 2018 entry MELOVIN?

Ukraine’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 is Kostyantyn Mykolayovych Bocharov, a singer-songwriter better known by his stage name MELOVIN. He first came to prominence after winning Ukraine’s version of The X Factor in 2015.

Meet Mélovin below.

Who is Mélovin?

Kostyantyn was born in Odessa in 1997, and had an interest in music from a young age, performing at concerts in school and attending a theatre school.

After auditioning unsuccessfully for X Factor Ukraine three times, he managed to qualify for the broadcast series in 2015 and won aged just 18. He released his debut single Ne odinokaya in 2016.

Last year Kostyantyn entered Vidbir 2017, the Ukrainian selection process for the Ukraine-hosted 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, but despite receiving the most votes from the public he was placed second-to-last by the jury and came third overall. In the end Ukraine’s entry that year was Jamala, who sang a song called 1944.

He takes his stage name from a combination of the word Halloween and the name of Alexander McQueen, the British fashion designer. His distinctive stage look of wearing one pale contact lens is also taken from McQueen’s style.

What is Ukraine’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

MELOVIN is performing Under the Ladder, an Electropop song he wrote with Mike Ryals and Anton Karskyi. As noted in Thursday’s semi-final, ladders are actually prohibited items at Eurovision, but it seems like metaphorical ladders are allowed.

What will Ukraine’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

MELOVIN’s fiery and piano coffin-based performance was a hit of the second Eurovision semi-final, giving viewers a sneak peek of what to expect in the Grand Final.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018, and airs at 8.00pm on BBC1