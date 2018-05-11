Accessibility Links

Brooklyn Nine Nine has been cancelled – but fans are not ready to say goodbye

Viewers have already begun campaigning for the show to be revived on another channel or service after Fox announced season five would be the hit US comedy's last

Andre Braugher as Ray Holt, Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (E4, HF)

After airing over 100 episodes over five seasons, Brooklyn Nine Nine has been axed.

Immediately after Fox made the announcement that the Golden Globe-winning US sitcom would be ending after season five, fans flooded social media to not only say how devastated they were, but to call on other networks to save the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, within hours of the news breaking the likes of Netflix, NBC and Netflix had expressed an interest in the police comedy.

For now, nothing’s been confirmed – and the fans are out in force:

