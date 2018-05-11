Big Bang Theory brings laughter and tears as Amy and Sheldon finally get married

The #Shamy wedding has finally aired – but we'll have to wait just a little bit longer for the episode to air in the UK

It’s a romance that’s been over 10 years in the making, and now The Big Bang Theory’s Amy Fowler and Sheldon Cooper have finally made it official.

Advertisement

We’d already had a sneak peek of the day, featuring magician Teller (from Penn & Teller) and Kathy Bates guest-starred as Amy’s parents. And did we mention that Mark Hamill was there, too?!

The big day finally aired in the US on Thursday 10th May with the season 11 finale, and the nerdy nuptials went down a storm with fans, who were left both laughing and crying.

That was beautiful Shelly! You even brought @HamillHimself to tears. 😂 (Tears of joy) Love seeing Barry sing for them also. 😁 Sorry, but I vote nerd wedding over royal wedding. #BigBangTheory #ShamyWedding pic.twitter.com/vl7wcozhIJ — Ophelia M )O(🌳🔮🧙🏼‍♀️🐀 (@EarthFae306) May 11, 2018

#BigBangTheory was AWESOME!!! LOVED it! I laughed and cried! #ShamyWedding was super cute!!! @HamillHimself will you officiate my hubby and mine renewal vows? 🤗❤ — Leanie (@LeanOllie) May 11, 2018

This is absolutely the best possible scenario for Sheldon and Amy's wedding. Perfect writing and execution, with huge laughs. Imperfect perfection! #BigBangTheory — Gemgirl65 (@Gemgirl6565) May 11, 2018

Sheldon and Amy are married!!!! Loved the episode. #BigBangTheory — Sue Cohen (@plainviewsue) May 11, 2018

Well, @HamillHimself has it right. I might need a minute too. The #shamywedding is absolutely perfect in a perfectly asymmetrical way. #TBBT — Belle Anderson (@SurfBelle2) May 11, 2018

But what about UK-based Big Bang fans? When will we be able to see the #Shamy wedding in all its geeky glory?

Advertisement

Well the season finale airs Thursday 17th May at 8pm on E4 – just two days before that other wedding of the year will be on our screens…