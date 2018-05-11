Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Big Bang Theory brings laughter and tears as Amy and Sheldon finally get married

Big Bang Theory brings laughter and tears as Amy and Sheldon finally get married

The #Shamy wedding has finally aired – but we'll have to wait just a little bit longer for the episode to air in the UK

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 14: "The Confidence Erosion" -- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon and Amy try to eliminate stress from wedding planning by applying math to the process. Also, Koothrappali "breaks up" with Wolowitz after realizing his best friend is actually hurting his confidence, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Dec. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) Getty, TL

It’s a romance that’s been over 10 years in the making, and now The Big Bang Theory’s Amy Fowler and Sheldon Cooper have finally made it official.

Advertisement

We’d already had a sneak peek of the day, featuring magician Teller (from Penn & Teller) and Kathy Bates guest-starred as Amy’s parents. And did we mention that Mark Hamill was there, too?!

The big day finally aired in the US on Thursday 10th May with the season 11 finale, and the nerdy nuptials went down a storm with fans, who were left both laughing and crying.

But what about UK-based Big Bang fans? When will we be able to see the #Shamy wedding in all its geeky glory?

Advertisement

Well the season finale airs Thursday 17th May at 8pm on E4 – just two days before that other wedding of the year will be on our screens…

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Big Bang Theory

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 14: "The Confidence Erosion" -- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon and Amy try to eliminate stress from wedding planning by applying math to the process. Also, Koothrappali "breaks up" with Wolowitz after realizing his best friend is actually hurting his confidence, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Dec. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) Getty, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Big Bang Theory - Series 09 Episode 11 The Opening Night Excitation Characters names Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Howard, Raj © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. Sky pics, TL

Big Bang Theory: Here’s your adorable first look at Sheldon and Amy’s wedding

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 14: "The Confidence Erosion" -- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon and Amy try to eliminate stress from wedding planning by applying math to the process. Also, Koothrappali "breaks up" with Wolowitz after realizing his best friend is actually hurting his confidence, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Dec. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) Getty, TL

Mayim Bialik reveals first-look at Amy’s dress and Sheldon’s socks ahead of Big Bang wedding

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 20: "The Gates Excitation" - Pictured: Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). Penny gets the opportunity to host Bill Gates at work when his company wants to partner with her pharmaceutical company. Also, Leonard, Koothrappali, and Wolowitz do everything in their power to meet him, while Sheldon thinks he is the victim of an April Fools prank, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, March 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Erik Voake/CBS via Getty Images) TL

CBS pulls The Big Bang Theory star’s new show, replaces it with repeats of The Big Bang Theory

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 14: "The Confidence Erosion" -- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon and Amy try to eliminate stress from wedding planning by applying math to the process. Also, Koothrappali "breaks up" with Wolowitz after realizing his best friend is actually hurting his confidence, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Dec. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) Getty, TL

Big Bang Theory star shares sneak peek of Sheldon and Amy’s wedding rehearsal

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more