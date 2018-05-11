“Agatha Christie will be turning in her grave”: viewers unimpressed with swearing in BBC’s Ordeal By Innocence

"I don't think Agatha Christie used the phrase 'f*** off' a lot in her books," one user wrote on Twitter

Ordeal By Innocence viewers were shocked to hear the F-bomb dropped in episode two of the BBC whodunnit on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

While the reaction to the latest Agatha Christie adaptation – focusing on the death of the matriarch of an aristocratic family – has been predominantly positive, quite a few fans took to Twitter to bemoan the use of foul language.

One scene in particular, which saw beleaguered and bereaved daughter Tina Argyll (Crystal Clarke) shouting “f*** off!” at a group of men who hassled her on the street, ruffled a few feathers.

“Agatha Christie would be turning in her grave at all this swearing and misery,” Twitter user Rebecca O’Brien wrote. “I don’t think there should be swearing in Agatha Christie,” wrote user @heavenandthesea, “just not right.”

Agatha Christie would be turning in her grave at all this swearing and misery #OrdealbyInnocence — Rebecca O'Brien (@RebeccaOBrien5) April 8, 2018

I don't think there should be swearing in Agatha Christie. Just not right….#agathaChristie — Torchomatic (@heavenandthesea) April 8, 2018

#OrdealByInnocence too many stupid story rewrites and the language will have Agatha turning in her grave! #Disappointed — Gavin (@GavinWi79234383) April 8, 2018

Mon dieu! The language is a bit ripe for Agatha Christie #OrdealByInnocence — Anna (aka Piglet) (@PigsMightFly09) April 8, 2018

But it wasn’t just the use of four letter words that troubled viewers. A scene which featured Christian Cooke’s Mickey Argyll jibing his brother-in-law Phillip Durrant (Matthew Goode) about not being able to “get it up”, and Durrant later suggesting that Gwenda Vaughan (Alice Eve) had been “riding Leo [Bill Nighy] like a seaside donkey” on the kitchen table, also got under people’s skin.

Gosh, I'm quite sure Agatha Christie didn't write such naughty language #ordealbyinnocence #rude — Tracy Barlow (@Tracy_Barlow) April 8, 2018

#OrdealByInnocence I never knew Agatha Christie was all sex and drugs and rock'n'roll. — Pete Whitfield 🎻 (@pwhitfield) April 8, 2018

Errrrm I'm sure there wasn't this much sex in the book! 🙄#OrdealByInnocence — Jayne Moorby (@JayneMoobs) April 8, 2018

Damn, all of these accusations about sex! 😂😂#OrdealByInnocence — Demelza-Rae Poldark (@amandarprescott) April 8, 2018

There is a bizarre juxtaposition in #OrdealbyInnocence of an Agatha Christie story, period costumes and sets mixed with decidedly 2018 language. I don't think anybody used language like that in Agatha Christie land. — Mike Love (@mikelovestweets) April 9, 2018

But some of the show’s defenders argued that the swearing and sex made the adaptation richer.

I'm filling in all the toilet stuff as I turn the page or drift into a reverie. You cannot pause a film to imagine and then dip back in. In putting the swearing into #OrdealbyInnocence or the sex into #WFTP @PhelpsieSarah is actually making it richer. — Keir Shiels (@keirshiels) April 8, 2018

People need to get over themselves, #OrdealByInnocence is great, and omg wow who knew people were capable of swearing when they're angry? 😱😱 #getoverithttps://t.co/8ThpO4oIjf — John Peter (@JPCurti_writer) April 9, 2018

Advertisement

Whatever side you fall on, it’s fair to say the drama has certainly got people talking.