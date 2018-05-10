Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire contestant makes shocking revelation about a question

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire contestant makes shocking revelation about a question

"I know this. And I know this because..."

Jeremy Clarkson on Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Well, this is a moment no-one saw coming. A contestant on Thursday’s edition of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire leaves the audience gasping, and host Jeremy Clarkson agape, when he reveals exactly why he knows the answer to a question…

Advertisement

“The ruins of Urquhart Castle stand on the banks of which loch?” asks Clarkson.

“I know this,” responds Gareth Kendall immediately. “And I know this, because I lost my leg there…”

Advertisement

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire is tonight, Thursday 10th May, at 9pm on ITV

Tags

All about Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Jeremy Clarkson on Who Wants To Be a Millionaire
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Do you know more about Star Wars than a 7-year-old?

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale spoilers: Fiona Wade on Priya and Rakesh – “It’s not an arranged marriage story”

imagenotavailable1

Olivia Colman knew the Broadchurch killer all along… but David Tennant was kept in the dark

121920

Sport How much is too much cricket for England's Test side?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more