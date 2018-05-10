Who Wants To Be a Millionaire contestant makes shocking revelation about a question

"I know this. And I know this because..."

Well, this is a moment no-one saw coming. A contestant on Thursday’s edition of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire leaves the audience gasping, and host Jeremy Clarkson agape, when he reveals exactly why he knows the answer to a question…

“The ruins of Urquhart Castle stand on the banks of which loch?” asks Clarkson.

“I know this,” responds Gareth Kendall immediately. “And I know this, because I lost my leg there…”

