Who is Ireland’s Eurovision 2018 entry and former BGT finalist Ryan O’Shaughnessy?

The singer-songwriter, who wowed the BGT judges with his original songs in 2012, will sing for his home country in Lisbon this May

Eurovision record holders Ireland have failed to qualify for the song contest finals for the past few years, but could a former Britain’s Got Talent finalist change all that?

Meet Eurovision 2018 hopeful Ryan O’Shaughnessy…

Who is Ireland’s Eurovision singer Ryan O’Shaughnessy?

25-year-old singer-songwriter Ryan O’Shaughnessy was born and raised in Dublin, where he joined the Billie Barry Stage School at the age of 4. He starred in Ireland’s prime-time soap Fair City, playing Mark Halpin for nine years between 2001 and 2010.

O’Shaughnessy is also an accomplished musician and can play guitar, piano, and saxophone.

His uncle, Gary O’Shaughnessy, actually represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2001 with Without Your Love. The song receives six points and finished in 21st place.

Where have I seen Ryan O’Shaughnessy before?

Fans of Irish soap Fair City will be no stranger to the singer, who also popped up on The Voice of Ireland in 2012 and made it all the way to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent that same year.

When was Ryan O’Shaughnessy on Britain’s Got Talent?

The Dublin native first appeared on UK TV screens during the 6th series of the talent contest, performing his original song No Name. The track was a massive hit with the judges, who immediately sent the singer-songwriter through to the semi-finals.

Luckily for Ryan, though, the BGT mogul managed to work out a deal that saw him return in time to win the viewer vote in his BGT semi-final and secure a spot in the final showdown.

O’Shaughnessy finished in fifth place in the Britain’s Got Talent final (which was won by dancing dog act Ashley and Pudsey), but went on to sign a deal with Sony Music and release No Name as his debut single. Since then he’s been busy working in the music industry and established his own recording label in Dublin.

What is Ireland’s Eurovision song called?

Ireland’s Eurovision song is called Together and O’Shaughnessy co-wrote it with Mark Caplice and Laura Elizabeth Hughes.

“I plan on doing Ireland proud by bringing a song and performance to Eurovision that we haven’t seen since the days of Rock and Roll Kids,” he said, referencing the 1994 Eurovision-winning double act Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan.

What will Ireland’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

O’Shaughnessy has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night…

Who are Ireland’s Eurovision dancers?

The two men who dance during Ireland’s Eurovision performance are Alan McGrath and Kevin O’Dwyer.

How did Ireland get on in the semi-finals?

Ireland made it through to the final for the first time since 2013 at Tuesday’s semi-final. Roll on Saturday.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018