Who are Bulgaria’s Eurovision 2018 entry EQUINOX?

Meet the band that includes a Bulgarian X Factor winner and an America's Got Talent semi-finalist who are hoping to win over Lisbon in May

In searching for their 2018 Eurovision entry, Bulgaria has assembled a super group of musical talent under the name EQUINOX.

The band, made up of five members, was formed specifically for Eurovision and is predicted to finish in the top ten. Bulgaria was the runner up at last year’s contest but this time around they’re hoping to do one better, despite the fact that pre-Eurovision the band had yet to perform live together.

Meet EQUINOX…

Who are EQUINOX?

EQUINOX are a musical dream team made up of vocalists, producers and songwriters. The band includes Zhana Bergendorff, Vlado Mihailov and Georgi Simeonov as well as Americans Johnny Manuel and Trey Campbell.

The five members of EQUINOX are bringing some serious musical pedigree to Eurovision 2018. Zhana Bergendorff is the former winner of the Bulgarian version of the X Factor and has since enjoyed a successful career in her home country with hit songs like Samuray and Nevazmozhni sme sami.

Johnny Manuel began his musical career opening for the boyband *NSYNC and Lil’ Bow Wow on tour before reaching the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent in 2017.

Bulgarian singer-songwriter Vlado Mihailov is the front man for popular Bulgarian bands Safo and Sleng and was a backing vocalist for 2017 Bulgarian entry Kristian Kostov who finished in second place.

Georgi Simeonov began his career with the boy band 032 but went solo in 2013 with songs Po-dobre, Che Razbrah and Dilar Na Lubov, before appearing on the Romanian edition of X Factor.

The band’s final member is LA based Trey Campbell who is also one of the composers behind their song Bones. He has written music for Bebe Rexha, Norway’s Julie Bergan and Romania’s Alexandra Stan and has produced for artists across the world.

What is Bulgaria’s Eurovision song called?

Bulgaria’s entry for this year’s song contest is called Bones and was produced by Borislav Milanov and Vienna-based Symphonix International made up of Trey Campbell, Joacim Persson and Dag Lundberg who have worked on the previous two Bulgarian Eurovision entries.

What will Bulgaria’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage? Is there a rehearsal video?

Yes, EQUINOX has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night…

How did Bulgaria fare at the semi-final?

EQUINOX impressed at Tueday’s contest, and made it through to the final on Saturday.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018