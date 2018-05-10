When are the British Academy Television Awards on TV? Who’s hosting, and who’s nominated?

Line of Duty, The Crown, Three Girls and Black Mirror are among the frontrunners at the Bafta Television Awards 2018

It’s the biggest night of the year for British television, with stars and programme-makers gathering at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the 2018 British Academy Television Awards.

The best shows from the past year are all hoping to take home an iconic golden-faced statue, in what’s set to be a star-studded evening. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Bafta Television Awards, including who’s tasked with hosting the event, and when and where to watch the ceremony.

When are the British Academy Television Awards on TV?

The coverage starts at 8pm on Sunday 13th May on BBC1.

Who’s hosting the awards ceremony?

Bake Off alumnus Sue Perkins is returning to host the Bafta TV Awards for the second year in a row, while Love Island narrator Iain Stirling will be providing a live voiceover for the ceremony.

Who’s nominated?

Claire Foy, Thandie Newton, Jodie Whittaker, Sir David Attenborough and Declan Donnelly are among the stars set to attend the Bafta TV Awards 2018.

Foy and Newton are both nominees in the best leading actress category, for their roles in the Crown and Line of Duty respectively.

Doctor Who is nominated in the must-see moments category for its announcement of Whittaker as the Thirteenth Time Lord (and first female Doctor in the show’s history), while Attenborough is nominated twice for Blue Planet II, first for the must-see moment when a mother pilot whale grieves for its calf, and also for the series as a whole.

Donnelly will be attending the event without Ant McPartlin, his co-presenter on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which is nominated for best entertainment programme.

Line of Duty, The Crown, Three Girls and Black Mirror lead the nominations, with Joe Cole nominated for best leading actor for his role in Black Mirror: Hang the DJ.

See the full list of 2018 nominees here.

War reporter Kate Adie OBE will be receiving the Bafta Fellowship, while commentator John Motson OBE, receiving the Special Award, will also be in attendance on the night.

Adie, who currently hosts Radio 4’s From Our Own Correspondent, said it was “lovely” and that she felt “very honoured” to be given the Fellowship.