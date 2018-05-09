Who is Czech Republic’s Eurovision 2018 entry Mikolas Josef?

Everything you need to know about the Lie to Me singer Mikolas Josef, who rides a camel in his Eurovision music video

The Czech Republic doesn’t have a great record at Eurovision: they’ve only qualified once (in 2016) since they signed up to the competition 11 years ago. And even then they finished 25th, one place behind the UK entry.

The act they’re relying on to turn their fortunes around? Mikolas Josef. Here’s all you need to know about the composer, producer, singer, multi-instrumentalist and music video director…

Who is Czech Republic Eurovision 2018 entry Mikolas Josef?

Although born in Prague, Josef moved to London aged 17 to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA). It’s here he won the school’s highest meritorious award, the Gold Medal with distinction for solo acting.

But he didn’t become an actor. After a year working as an international model for major global fashion brands, Josef quit to become a street musician. He used money from this to fund the production of his first single, Hands Bloody. His subsequent single Believe hit the top of the Czech charts and he picked up a contract with Sony Music.

What is Czech Republic’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Josef will be performing the upbeat single Lie to Me, which features a catchy saxophone riff and a cameo from a two-humped camel (skip to the 1.40 mark below). And beware: in most of his live performances Josef wears an empty rucksack for reasons we’re yet to work out.

What will Czech Republic’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage? Is there a rehearsal video?

Yes, Josef has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night…

How did the Czech Republic fare at the semi-finals?

Mikolas made it through to the grand final on Saturday.

