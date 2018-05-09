Jodie Whittaker’s American CIA thriller The Assets gets UK premiere

The Doctor Who star played CIA officer Sandra Grimes in drama The Assets

Before Jodie Whittaker was The Doctor, she was CIA counter-intelligence officer Sandra Grimes in 2014 thriller The Assets – and now, for the first time, the show will be available to watch in the UK.

The Assets will air on UKTV, which has secured an exclusive multi-show rights deal with Disney to air five high-profile dramas.

Eight-part American drama The Assets is based on the book Circle of Treason: A CIA Account of Traitor Aldrich Ames and the Men He Betrayed, co-authored by retired CIA officers Sandra Grimes and Jeanne Vertefeuille. In it, we see Whittaker’s character working to save Soviet intelligence officers from being exposed by a mole inside the organisation.

Also making its UK debut on UKTV’s Alibi channel is the new crime drama Harrow, starring Liar actor Ioan Gruffudd.

Set in Australia, the show – due to premiere in July – features Gruffudd as a brilliant and unorthodox forensic pathologist with the ability to solve even the most bizarre cases.

Harrow premiered in Australia in March and was recently recommissioned for a second series.

US sitcom American Housewife will also be arriving on UKTV, along with FBI drama Quantico which returns for its third series in June, and medical drama Code Black which is back for series three and four.

All five dramas will air on UKTV in 2018