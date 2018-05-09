Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Who is Israel’s Eurovision 2018 entry Netta Barzilai?

Who is Israel’s Eurovision 2018 entry Netta Barzilai?

The young Israeli singer is tipped to win the competition

Netta Barzilai, Israel's candidate of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), performs on April 10, 2018 at Kikkar Rabin in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv during a pre-Eurovision Song Contest promotion event, presenting 30 artists in front of a crowd of thousands of people from Israel and Europe. The 63rd Eurovision Contest will be held in Lisbon in May 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, Netta Barzilai, is a hot favourite to win the competition. Her song, TOY, has already racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Meet Netta below.

Who is Netta?

The 25-year-old Israel-born performer worked as a singer in the Israeli Navy Band before tackling Eurovision Song Contest qualification show HaKokhav HaBa, which she won earlier this year. She impressed judges and viewers with innovative covers of songs such as Psy’s Gangnam Style and Ke$ha’s Tik Tok built on vocal loops.

Barziali has spent most of her life in Hod HaSharon, a small town in central Israel, which is also the hometown of model Bar Rafaeli.

What is Israel’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Netta’s entry, a bubbly pop song co-written with Eurovision veteran Doron Medalie, is called TOY. It kicks off with the singer arranging a beat out of vocal sounds including a chicken squawk, but becomes a bit more conventional when the electronic drums kick in.

Check it out below.

What will Israel’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

Netta has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night…

How did Israel do in the semi-final?

Netta impressed at Tuesday’s semi-final and will participate in the final on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018

Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Netta Barzilai, Israel's candidate of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), performs on April 10, 2018 at Kikkar Rabin in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv during a pre-Eurovision Song Contest promotion event, presenting 30 artists in front of a crowd of thousands of people from Israel and Europe. The 63rd Eurovision Contest will be held in Lisbon in May 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 - 2017 winner Salvador Sobral

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2018?

Eurovision 2018 Acts

Eurovision 2018 Meet all the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest

SuRie UK Eurovision 2018

Who is the UK’s Eurovision 2018 entry SuRie?

Saara Aalto

Who is Finland’s Eurovision 2018 entry and X Factor finalist Saara Aalto?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more