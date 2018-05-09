Archbishop of Canterbury turns to Stormzy to deal with Royal Wedding nerves

A Blinded By Your Grace lyric is getting grime fan Justin Welby prepped for the big day

Stormzy can add one more name to his millions of fans: The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Welby has revealed that there’s one line in Stormzy’s song Blinded By Your Grace that is helping to soothe his nerves as he prepares to officiate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

“There’s a line in that, ‘I stay prayed up and get the job done’, I think that sort of sums it up,” he said.

Speaking on BBC Coventry & Warwickshire, Welby added: “I’m always nervous at weddings because it is such an important day for the couple, whoever they are.

“I’ve made a couple of cack-handed mistakes over the last couple of weddings I’ve been involved in and I’m thinking this is probably not a good moment to make it a hat-trick.”

As well as being set to marry the royal couple, the archbishop officiated Markle’s baptism and confirmation into the church in a secret ceremony in March.

Welby has previously admitted to fearing he might drop the ring during the wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials will take place at Windsor Castle on 19th May.