When is Taskmaster series six on TV?

UKTV recently announced that it’s commissioned four more seasons of Taskmaster at once, and as season six of the comedy game show gets underway, it’s easy to see why.

Here’s everything you need to know about series six of Dave’s hit oddball show Taskmaster.

When is Taskmaster back on TV?

Season six airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on Dave, and will run for 10 hour-long episodes, starting on Wednesday 2nd May.

What’s it about?

The brainchild of comedian Alex Horne, Taskmaster has a fairly simple premise. Inbetweeners’ star Greg Davies is the omnipotent Taskmaster, with Horne as his assistant. Horne sets a comedy panel a series of wacky challenges – making a tower of lemons, performing a stunt in a wheelbarrow – which results in a spectacle that resembles, as panellist Russell Howard puts it, “watching someone have a breakdown during their Blue peter audition tape”. Davies then scores each contestant’s efforts.

The panel changes each series, with previous alumni including Bake Off’s Noel Fielding and Your Face or Mine’s Katherine Ryan. This season the comedians attempting to impress Davies with their antics are Alice Levine, Asim Chaudry, Russell Howard, Tim Vine (in a snazzy safari suit) and Liza Tarbuck.

The show has been a huge success for Dave and UKTV, nominated for Bafta and an Emmy, with last year’s Christmas episode drawing in almost a million viewers. In a statement following a four-series renewal in February 2018, executive producer Jon Thoday said: “We are delighted by Dave’s ongoing commitment and support for Taskmaster. It’s great to know the exceptionally creative team behind it will continue to surprise and entertain viewers with this hugely popular and original show.”