Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Even Benedict Cumberbatch had to “posh up” to play Patrick Melrose

Even Benedict Cumberbatch had to “posh up” to play Patrick Melrose

And unlike his character he barely even indulges in alcohol - well, perhaps a small tequila during interviews...

Benedict Cumberbatch at the Patrick Melrose premiere in LA

Benedict Cumberbatch is used to being called posh. But the Sherlock star says he’s nothing compared to his new character, Patrick Melrose, and really had to “posh up” to reach the required upper-class echelons.

Advertisement

“He’s properly posh,” Cumberbatch says in the new issue of Radio Times magazine. “I know everyone goes on about the posh thing with me – but despite looking it, I am not that class. That class is landed gentry. I had to posh up for this.”

Their relative social standing is not the only place where Cumberbatch and Melrose diverge. The anti-hero of the Sky drama, based on the books by Edward St Aubyn, is a whirlwind of drink- and drug-addiction but Cumberbatch – despite sipping a tequila during his interview with Caitlin Moran – describes his usual status as “near-sobriety”.

“No [I’ve never been addicted to anything],” says Cumberbatch. “I mean, I say that proverbially touching wood. But, no. I’ve had the opportunity; but even with the thing of having a glass of wine when the kids have gone to bed, I’m like, ‘I’m quite tired, and I don’t really fancy that glass of sugary alcohol,’ boringly.

“I’m very happy with near-sobriety. I have the odd blow-out, now and again – a big birthday, or crazy weekend at a festival – but I prefer yoga and meditation.”

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Benedict Cumberbatch in the new issue of Radio Times, on sale now

Watch episode one of Patrick Melrose for free with RadioTimes.com

Tags

All about Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch at the Patrick Melrose premiere in LA
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Patrick Melrose is a witty, well-bred twentysomething who’s partial to pretty much every narcotic imaginable. When news of his father’s death breaks, who knows if it’s the heroin or their terrible relationship that causes him to react with such indifference. Patrick must dutifully collect his father’s remains from New York, where, he confidently declares, he will get clean. But getting sober in the Big Apple is less a piece of cake, more a rancid slice of cold turkey and he’s soon hitting the city’s seedier back streets to score a fix of anything and everything on offer.

Watch episode one of Sky Atlantic’s Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch for free with RadioTimes.com

Patrick Melrose is a witty, well-bred twentysomething who’s partial to pretty much every narcotic imaginable. When news of his father’s death breaks, who knows if it’s the heroin or their terrible relationship that causes him to react with such indifference. Patrick must dutifully collect his father’s remains from New York, where, he confidently declares, he will get clean. But getting sober in the Big Apple is less a piece of cake, more a rancid slice of cold turkey and he’s soon hitting the city’s seedier back streets to score a fix of anything and everything on offer.

Who's who? Meet the cast of Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch as Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch delivers a captivating performance as Patrick Melrose

Allison Williams, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jennifer Jason Leigh attend the premiere of Showtime's "Patrick Melrose" (Getty/FC)

Benedict Cumberbatch attends Patrick Melrose TV premiere

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more