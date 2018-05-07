Everything you need to know about the The 100k Drop on Channel 4

Everything you need to know about Channel 4's The 100k Drop

Remember the Million Pound Drop? The Channel 4 game show was a big hit with viewers when it aired for 11 seasons from 2010 to 2016- well, now it’s back!

Well, kind of. The show is returning in a revamped form, moving from a primetime berth to a daytime slot and with the prize fund scaled down. Here’s everything you need to know about The 100k Drop…

What is The 100k Drop?

Like its predecessor, the new show will see pairs of guests attempt to keep as much money as they can by answering a series of general knowledge questions.

Starting with £100,000 split into 40 bundles, the contestants must answer multiple choice questions by placing the bundles across four trapdoors – each representing a different answer.

Whatever cash they place on the door representing the correct answer is safe for the next round – and everything else is lost.

While the chance to be a millionaire might have gone, a £100k prize is hardly something to be sniffed at, so it should make for exciting daytime viewing.

When can I watch The 100k Drop?

The first episode of the revamped show will air on Mondays at 4pm, on Channel 4 from Monday 7th May. So far 60 episodes have been commissioned – so there’s a lot of cash to be won!

Is Davina McCall returning?

Yes! Davina, who presented each of the 11 series of The Million Pound Drop is sticking with the show – which should ensure the show’s essence is very much still in tact.

Speaking about the move to daytime TV, Davina told the Daily Express, “It’s still very exciting. I didn’t have to think about it at all. I’ve done daytime before, and nowadays I don’t think it matters.”