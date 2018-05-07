Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
You need to watch these hilarious outtakes from Peter Kay’s Car Share

You need to watch these hilarious outtakes from Peter Kay’s Car Share

These cracking mishaps are perfect to whet your appetite ahead of the final ever episodes

(YouTube, JG)

If you can’t wait another week for the special improvised episode of Peter Kay’s Car Share, then these hilarious outtakes will definitely tide you over.

Advertisement

First shown during Peter Kay’s Comedy Shuffle, this compilation of mishaps see Sian Gibson struggling to get her words out before both she and Peter Kay corpse over a dirty innuendo and struggle with the lyrics to 1982 classic song Gloria.

Mostly, though, the outtakes come courtesy of The League of Gentlemen and Inside No. 9’s Reece Shearsmith, who joined the show for one episode as fishmonger Ray.

He leaves Peter constantly cracking up as he sings along to Ini Kamoze’s Here Comes the Hotstepper in the most ridiculous way possible…

Car Share: Unscripted is scheduled to air on BBC1 on Monday 7th May at 9pm, followed by the show’s final ever episode on Monday 28th May.

Advertisement

The broadcast comes after the comedian cancelled his live stand-up tour – his first in eight years – last December, citing “unforeseen family circumstances” just a month after tickets had sold out in minutes.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Peter Kay's Car Share

(YouTube, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Call the Midwife writer Heidi Thomas: “We’ve never had sex in Midwife and we never shall”

Star Alba August in Netflix's new Danish original series The Rain (Netflix, JG)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Ed Harris as The Man in Black in Westworld (Sky, HF)

Westworld actor explains THAT surprise cameo – and how they kept it secret

Old head shots, Twitter and Instagram, SL

Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Outlander stars share their oldest head shots

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more