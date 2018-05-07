Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Liam Charles made his judging debut on Bake Off: the Professionals – and viewers loved it

Liam Charles made his judging debut on Bake Off: the Professionals – and viewers loved it

The young baker was a standout star of the Great British Bake Off 2017, despite missing out on the final

The Great British Bake Off: The Professionals - Liam Charles

When Liam Charles declared after his Great British Bake Off 2017 exit, “I’m coming for Paul Hollywood’s job in a couple of years,” he wasn’t kidding.

Advertisement

The drama student and cake enthusiast may not have made it to the final but he did bag a new job – as a judge on Bake Off: the Professionals. And it seems he has risen to the challenge.

Bake Off fans tuned in to the Channel 4 show to see Liam in action alongside comedian Tom Allen and returning judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden as he made his judging debut…

And Liam himself was clearly having the BEST time.

But while some were delighted to see him get another shot at the big time after exiting the Bake Off in week eight…

…For others it was a reminder about a major TV injustice.

Look out, Paul Hollywood…

Advertisement

Bake Off: the Professionals airs on Sundays at 8pm on Channel 4

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off: The Professionals - Liam Charles
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Great British Bake Off: The Professionals - Liam Charles

What is Liam Charles like as a presenter on Bake Off: the Professionals?

BO Professionals--(None)_A2

Who are the Bake Off: the Professionals judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin?

Twitter, BBC, TL

Viewers delighted with Mary Berry and her innuendos on Britain’s Best Home Cook

Britain's Best Home Cook

PREVIEW Britain's Best Home Cook: a reality show mash-up with a bland main course and a spicy finish

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more