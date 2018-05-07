Liam Charles made his judging debut on Bake Off: the Professionals – and viewers loved it

The young baker was a standout star of the Great British Bake Off 2017, despite missing out on the final

When Liam Charles declared after his Great British Bake Off 2017 exit, “I’m coming for Paul Hollywood’s job in a couple of years,” he wasn’t kidding.

The drama student and cake enthusiast may not have made it to the final but he did bag a new job – as a judge on Bake Off: the Professionals. And it seems he has risen to the challenge.

Bake Off fans tuned in to the Channel 4 show to see Liam in action alongside comedian Tom Allen and returning judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden as he made his judging debut…

I’ve missed Bake Off Liam on my screen — ☽ (@kelty__) May 6, 2018

So happy to see Liam back on Bake Off: The Professionals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7GbiIemjuh — Sammy Nadin (@SammyNadin) May 6, 2018

@BritishBakeOff so excited about the new series of bake off the professionals! Loving Liam 😬#bakeofftheprofessionals — Nicola Hudson (@njhshuddy) May 6, 2018

Okay it’s my first time watching this bake off the professionals thing and I’m like omg is Liam a co-host in this?????? Pure melts my heart and makes my day at the same time, feel like a proud mum — rosalynd (@r0salynd) May 6, 2018

And Liam himself was clearly having the BEST time.

Thank you so much to everyone that watched Bake off :the professionals last night. It’s only going to get better 💙🙏🏾🍰 pic.twitter.com/o8qh0JlmgH — Liam Charles (@LiamcBakes) May 7, 2018

But while some were delighted to see him get another shot at the big time after exiting the Bake Off in week eight…

As if Liam from Bake Off is a presenter on the professional version 😭😭 so happy for him, he went way too early on the show he deserves this so much #gbbo — katy (@kty_nope) May 6, 2018

…For others it was a reminder about a major TV injustice.

The bake off professionals has just reminded me how angry I am at Liam not winning the bake off 🙄 — Alice🎀 (@clichekiss) May 6, 2018

Look out, Paul Hollywood…

@LiamcBakes ON BAKE OFF: THE PROFESSIONALS IS THE BEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN LIAM TO REPLACE PAUL HOLLYWOOD😃 — Geography + Geology (@epicgeography) May 6, 2018

The judges on Bake Off: The Professionals are SAVAGE. Liam is killing it though 👏 watch out Paul — Emily Ward (@Emilywho) May 6, 2018

Bake Off: the Professionals airs on Sundays at 8pm on Channel 4