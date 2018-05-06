Who is Bake Off: the Professionals presenter Tom Allen?

Comedian Tom Allen has joined Bake Off: the Professionals to present alongside former GBBO alumni Liam Charles.

But who is the sarcastic stand-up comedian? And where have you seen Tom before? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Tom Allen?

Tom was set for big things from early on in his comedy career – he was only 22 when he won the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny award at his first Edinburgh Festival in 2005. You can get a taste of his comedy from this 2016 appearance on Live at the Apollo:

He’s gone on to have a successful stand-up career, a popular podcast and some minor films roles – with co-stars including John Malkovich in 2005 film Color Me Kubrick and James McAvoy in Starter for 10.

Although not as familiar to Bake Off fans as his co-presenter Liam, Tom isn’t a complete stranger to the show – he’s previously been a guest on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

Most recently, he has popped up on BBC1 game shows Wedding Day Winners and Ready or Not?

Is he on social media?

Yes, Tom is a regular poster on both Twitter and Instagram where you can check out his wit first hand.

Bake Off: the Professionals airs Sundays on Channel 4 at 8pm