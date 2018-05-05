What time is Jeremy Clarkson’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on TV?

The legendary ITV quiz show is being rebooting to mark its 20th anniversary in 2018 - with new presenter Jeremy Clarkson behind the wheel

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is returning to ITV for a week-long revival in 2018 to mark the show’s 20th anniversary, with The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson taking over from previous host Chris Tarrant.

The show’s famous format will remain primarily the same – expect for one major twist that will test the new host’s knowledge to the limit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the special revival of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

When is Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on TV?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? starts Saturday 5th May at 9.15pm on ITV and continues nightly throughout the week at 9pm.

Will the format stay the same in the 2018 version?

The first major change is the change of host, with new presenter Clarkson behind the wheel.

“I have always loved the show and am thrilled to be involved with its rebirth,” Jeremy Clarkson said after his hiring was first announced. “I’m a big fan of quiz shows and I’m looking forward to hosting this iconic TV show and hopefully making a few millionaires!”

In the show’s new trailer, Clarkson is seen driving around an empty warehouse, telling the in-car camera that “there really is nothing quite like it, it’s exciting, invigorating, every second you get more and more engrossed” – with the twist being, of course, that Clarkson is actually referring to Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

The second big shake up is the added lifeline: in addition to the three traditional lifelines Ask The Audience, Phone a Friend and 50:50, ITV has added a questionable new lifeline: Ask The Host.

“If the contestant chooses that lifeline, they get to ask me if I know the answer,” Clarkson said. “God help them. Anyone who doesn’t win £1,000,000 is bound, at some point, to ask me if I know the answer.

“And if it’s 1970’s prog rock music, I probably will. If it’s anything other than that, I probably won’t.”