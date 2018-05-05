Who are the stars on tonight’s Pointless Celebrities?

This week’s edition of Pointless Celebrities will see eight children’s TV presenters compete for both the Pointless Trophy and cash for their chosen charities.

Featuring some of the nation’s best-loved presenters from the 1970’s through to the modern day, the show is sure to be great fun. Here are the contestants:

Timmy Mallett

With a colourful personality and eccentric dress sense, it was hard to miss Timmy Mallett during his 1980’s heyday, when he presented both The Wide Awake Club and its spin-off Wacaday. Amongst Timmy’s vast array of quirks was his frequent use of a large pink mallet, with which he would hit contestants on the head if they answered a question wrong. We’re sure he’s hoping Alexander Armstrong has no cause to bring back the mallet on Saturday…

Michaela Strachan

Michaela appeared alongside Timmy Mallet as a host on The Wide Awake Club, and has since gone on to have a successful broadcasting career. She was part of the Countryfile team from 1999-2009 and is a co-presenter on Springwatch, as well as being a supporter of several animal and wildlife charities.

Bernard Cribbins

Still going strong at the tender age of 89, Bernard is one of the nation’s all time favourite kids’ presenters. The host of panel game Star Turn, a regular on Jackanory, and, of course, the narrator of The Wombles, Bernard was a staple of children’s television throughout the seventies. To younger viewers, he’ll be more familiar for his three year stint as Wilfred Mott alongside David Tennant’s Doctor Who.

Jenny Hanley

Jenny remains best known for being part of the presenting team on Magpie, ITV’s answer to Blue Peter, during the 1970s. She’s also worked as an actress, including roles in films alongside two of Britain’s most iconic characters – James Bond in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and Sherlock Holmes in 1970’s The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes. But how will she fare when she meets two of Britain’s most iconic quiz show hosts…

JB Gill

It’s hard to imagine two occupations more different than pop star and farmer, but JB has had experience of both. Originally finding fame as a member of 2008 X-Factor runners up JLS, JB started devoting more time to farm work following the band’s split in 2013, eventually leading to his role on the CBeebies show Down On the Farm – which he has presented since 2015. He’s also been a presenter for Songs of Praise since 2017.

Cat Sandion

Joining the CBeebies team in 2013, Cat is currently one of the channel’s most prominent presenters. Before that, she was one of the hosts of the UK edition of educational music programme Hi-5 and has also appeared as a fairy in the 2016 CBeebies production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Janet Ellis

Janet is best known for her stint as a Blue Peter presenter from 1983 to 1987, during which time she achieved the impressive feat of becoming the first civilian woman in Europe to free fall from 20,000 feet. Since then Janet has appeared on many TV shows –winning episodes of both The Weakest Link and Come Dine With Me – and recently launched a writing career with her debut novel The Butcher’s Hook in 2016. She is the mother of singer Sophie Ellis Bextor.

Andy Crane

Andy took over from Phillip Schofield in the famous Broom Cupboard when the latter left Children’s BBC in 1987. And while his later career hasn’t quite reached the heights of Phil’s, Andy enjoyed a successful career in kids presenting, also hosting CITV’s Bad Influence and appearing on Comic Relief. He now works as a radio presenter for BBC Manchester and occasionally as an ITV newsreader.

Pointless Celebrities airs Saturday 5th April at 7:40pm on BBC1