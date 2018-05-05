Accessibility Links

What time is Ninja Warrior UK on TV?

What time is Ninja Warrior UK on TV?

Who's presenting? What will happen? Everything you need to know about the show's fourth series

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 10th April 2018 From Potato Ninja Warrior UK: SR4: Ep2 on ITV Pictured: Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com For further information please contact: iwona.karbowska@itv.com / 0207 157 3043 ITV, TL

When is Ninja Warrior UK on TV?

Ninja Warrior UK series four continues at 6:30pm on Saturday on ITV. The series comprises of eight hour-long episodes.

What will happen in the episode?

A special celebrity edition of the obstacle-course challenge, with contestants including former Olympic athlete Katharine Merry and Kenzie from Blazin’ Squad testing their strength, speed and courage. Those who make it to the end of the adrenaline-fuelled mission face one final task – scaling the heights of a tower named Mount Midoriyama.

Who’s hosting Ninja Warrior UK?

Ben Shephard, The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara will present the show.

Where is Ninja Warrior UK filmed?

The show is filmed outside the Manchester Central arena.

