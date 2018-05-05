What time is Ninja Warrior UK on TV?

Who's presenting? What will happen? Everything you need to know about the show's fourth series

When is Ninja Warrior UK on TV?

Ninja Warrior UK series four continues at 6:30pm on Saturday on ITV. The series comprises of eight hour-long episodes.

What will happen in the episode?

A special celebrity edition of the obstacle-course challenge, with contestants including former Olympic athlete Katharine Merry and Kenzie from Blazin’ Squad testing their strength, speed and courage. Those who make it to the end of the adrenaline-fuelled mission face one final task – scaling the heights of a tower named Mount Midoriyama.

Who’s hosting Ninja Warrior UK?

Ben Shephard, The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara will present the show.

Where is Ninja Warrior UK filmed?

The show is filmed outside the Manchester Central arena.