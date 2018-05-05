Why isn’t The Keith and Paddy Picture Show on TV?

Only three episodes of ITV's movie spoof series have aired - so what's happened to the remaining two?

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show has been making us laugh every Saturday night for the past three weeks.

But tonight (Saturday 5th May) the comedy spoof show is nowhere to be seen in the TV schedules, despite there still being two episodes of the current series still to air.

So, what’s going on?

Well fear not – Keith and Paddy are just having a one-week break, making way for the new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? with Jeremy Clarkson, which is starting straight after Britain’s Got Talent this Saturday.

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show is then going to be back next Saturday night in its usual 9.20pm slot for their penultimate spoof as they take on Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

So far this series, the pair have parodied Grease, Top Gun and Pretty Woman.

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show continues Saturday 12th May on ITV