Former Strictly star Brendan Cole to play Prince Charming in local panto

It's Snow White and the SEVEN! Dwarves

Fans bereft at the loss of Brendan Cole from Strictly Come Dancing following his run-ins with head judge Shirley Ballas last series, may wish to pre-book tickets for this year’s Christmas panto at the Wycombe Swan in High Wycombe.

Cole will be the star attraction at the theatre’s production of Snow White and the – SEVEN! – Dwarves, playing Prince Charming from 7th to 30th December.

And if the move from one of Britain’s biggest TV shows to local panto doesn’t necessarily sound like it’s on an upward trajectory, Brendan may be having the last laugh – according to The Sun, he’s picking up a healthy six-figure salary for less than a month’s work.