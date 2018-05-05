Simon Cowell doesn’t acknowledge that this Britain’s Got Talent act auditioned for him on America’s Got Talent last year

Jeki Yoo performed in front of Simon on America's Got Talent mere months before his BGT performance with wife Ellie

Simon Cowell welcomes Ellie and Jeki onto the Britain’s Got Talent stage this weekend, seemingly never having seen either of them before.

“Hello, what’s your names?” asks Cowell when the quick-change performers walk out to audition for BGT. “Where are you from, guys?”

And yet it turns out that mere months before their BGT audition, Jeki Koo was already face-to-face with Simon, auditioning on America’s Got Talent.

And we’ve dug out the video evidence to prove it:

Although he’s not accompanied by his magic partner and wife Ellie, it seems hard to believe that Simon had forgotten him that quickly. Jeki’s appearance on AGT aired in August 2017, and the BGT auditions were filmed in January and February this year.

Who are Ellie and Jeki?

When 29-year-old Jeki auditioned for America’s Got Talent, he left the judges speechless with an astonishing card trick – which you can see in full above.

But this time Jeki is part of a double act, appearing alongside fellow magician (and wife!) Ellie K Park, who he first teamed up with back in 2012.

The pair have appeared on Korean television, won international magic contests and even hold a world record for achieving the seemingly impossible feat of changing into nine outfits in just 30 seconds – so what’s to stop them going all the way to the Britain’s Got Talent final?

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV