Britain’s Got Talent 2018 will be “battle of the singers” says Alesha Dixon
BGT might be a variety show, but vocalists look set to take centre stage this series
Alesha Dixon says this year’s Britain’s Got Talent is going to be a “battle of the singers”, revealing that – for the first time since the Golden Buzzer was introduced in 2014 – all four judges have chosen vocalists as their Golden Buzzer acts, automatically sending them through to the live semi-finals.
- ITV confirms Britain’s Got Talent launch date and time – and length of first episode
- David Walliams on BGT co-star Ant McPartlin: It’s “hard” when things get played out in public
“It’s really interesting that we’ve all gone for singers this year,” Alesha said. “The fact that I sing and dance, I consciously make an effort to go for a Golden Buzzer act that people aren’t expecting. But you can’t deny what moves you and what makes you feel good.
“It’s interesting that even David has gone for a singer. I get it with Simon because he generally goes for singers, and Amanda’s got an incredible singer, so yeah, this year is battle of the singers!”
For a show that prides itself on variety, only Ant and Dec used their Golden Buzzer to secure an act that wasn’t a vocalist, instead deciding to use theirs in favour of a magician.
Meanwhile, Britain’s Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern has told RadioTimes.com that he predicts a variety act comprised of “two brothers” will win the show this year.
Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV