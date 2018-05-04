When does The Button start on BBC1? What’s it about?

The new BBC1 game show launches this week but when’s it on and what’s it about?

What time is The Button on TV?

The Button, the new family game show from the BBC is at 8.30pm on Fridays on BBC1.

The half-hour show, which comes from the creators of Taskmaster including comedian Alex Horne, promises to bring family fun to the living room on Friday nights.

What’s The Button about?

The Button follows five families whose living rooms are rigged up with cameras as they attempt to complete a series of tasks set by the titular Button.

The Button, voiced by Alex Horne, will interrupt the banter between the family members to give instructions on the various tasks they must complete.

The challenges range from reciting the alphabet backwards without vowels to bouncing a ping-pong ball into a mug as well as a unique task involving a room full of pool toys.

The show promises to be a hybrid of Gogglebox and Taskmaster, taking the game show concept to a new and unique place.

Can I watch a trailer?

Yup, the BBC has unveiled a new trailer for the game show including an interesting look at some of the hilarious tasks the families must complete to win money.

Who’s behind the show?

The show was co-created by comedian Alex Horne whose previous work includes the Dave comedy panel show, and The Button inspiration, Taskmaster.

Horne will provide the voice of The Button on the show giving the contestant families the instructions needed to complete the various tasks.

A US version of Taskmaster will premiere on Comedy Central later this month and will be presented by The Late Late Show with James Corden star Reggie Watts with Horne returning in his role as umpire.

The Button is on Fridays at 8:30pm on BBC1