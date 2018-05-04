Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Put your questions to the Springwatch team

Put your questions to the Springwatch team

What are your burning questions about British Springtime wildlife?

Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham

Spring finally seems to have sprung which, in TV terms, can only mean one thing – Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and the rest of the Springwatch team will shortly be heading back to our screens. 

Advertisement

To help raise the curtain on this much-anticipated seasonal event we’d like to give you the chance to put your questions to the presenters.

Advertisement

Be it birds, bats, beetles or, indeed The Beatles, respond to our Facebook post by Thursday and we’ll try to get you an expert answer.

Tags

All about Springwatch

Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

128568

Meet Winterwatch’s new presenter Gillian Burke

118159

Martin Hughes-Games pulls out of Autumnwatch event amid questions over BBC future

138914.edd1fbef-ff01-4283-a63b-c982edc7d3e5

Wild things: the Springwatch team reveal what inspired their love of nature

135231.9ae4ff9d-8f5e-4ddd-bab6-16ab764c36df

The BBC has turned us into a nation of naturalists and nature lovers

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more