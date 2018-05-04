Our Wildest Dreams on Channel 4 – when does it start and what’s it about?

Everything you need to know about the new Channel 4 documentary series

What time is Our Wildest Dreams on TV?

The new Channel 4 documentary series is on Fridays at 8pm on Channel 4.

What is Our Wildest Dreams about?

Our Wildest dreams focuses on British families who make the huge leap of moving away from the UK and restarting their life somewhere remote in the world.

Episode one of the documentary series focuses on the 52-year-old Mari, her husband Kurikindi and their daughter Samai, as they uproot their lives and move from south-east London to Amazon rain forest in Ecuador.

Mari, who originally met her husband in the Amazon rain forest, is returning to his home with her family in what is set to be the biggest challenge of her life.

The Brit runs her own business and is weary of the dangers and isolation of living alone in the jungle.

Watch as Mari and her family begin their brave and incredible journey in the wilds of Ecuador.

